Tottenham to be Chelsea's biggest test yet: Antonio Conte

London, Jan 3: Tottenham Hotspur will be their toughest test yet in the English Premier League football season, believes Chelsea chief coach Antonio Conte.

"It's another challenge, another type of football to face (from Stoke) because Tottenham like to play from the back," Conte was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Monday, January 2.

"They like to put a lot of pressure on when you are in possession. We have to prepare very well because this game for sure will be very, very tough for us, but also for them," he added.

Chelsea are on a record-equalling winning run in the English Premier League, having been victorious in 13 matches.

Chelsea play against Tottenham in an away match on Wednesday, bidding to secure their 14th win in a row.

"For sure (this match) is the biggest test. I think for us now every game is the biggest test. (The Stoke match) is another good example for us because you have to beat, to fight every game to win."

"Tottenham is a good team. Last season they could have won the title and this season they have a stronger team. For sure, we will see a good game. For us it was important to win (against Stoke)," Conte said.

"To win and then you wait for the other results of the other teams. If you don't win, you have a problem. You have a problem, then you must hope. When you win, you can watch and be relaxed."

Chelsea are leading the league standings with 49 points after 19 matches, 10 more than Tottenham who are fifth.

