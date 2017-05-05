Top European striker hints at Liverpool move

London, May 5: With almost every top side in Europe looking to bolster their attack ahead of the next season, top strikers in Europe are highly likely to be in demand in the summer.

One of the top strikers in Europe who is surprisingly still playing for his boyhood club Olympique Lyonnais in France, Alexandre Lacazette is therefore expected to be one of the most sought after names in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In the last few seasons, Lacazette has been scoring plenty of goals and this season has not been an exception for the talented frontman who boasts 31 goals and 4 assists in 41 games this campaign. (Griezmann agrees move to Man United)

Now 25 years of age, the French international certainly deserves a step up in his career now and he also realizes that as per his recent interview.

With Lyon battling it out with rivals Marseille and Bordeaux for the two Europa League places, Lacazette is looking for Champions League football next season according to his recent interview which will be music to the ears of the Liverpool fans.

"This summer I might go for a breath of fresh air and try something different, always with the idea of progressing in football and as a person," he explained.

"I'm going to keep working, with the hope that good opportunities come for me this summer.

"(The team I join) will have to be in the Champions League and play good football.

"Passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me."

Liverpool are long-term admirers of the French goal-machine but somehow their interest in the frontman has not materialised to a transfer offer so far but this time, it might very well happen.

Liverpool are in a strong position from where they could achieve Champions League football next season and they have a job in their hands to revamp their whole squad. A player of Lacazette’s calibre would be a dream addition to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Liverpool play an attractive brand of football and have a manager in Klopp whom almost every player admires strongly. Lacazette’s wish to play in a team who have Champions League football and who also play attractive football might be an indication that this move could finally happen.

OneIndia News