Top European clubs take to Twitter to wish their fans on Christmas

Tweets from the top European sides wishing their fans 'Merry Christmas'.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Dec 25: On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, top European clubs have wished their fans on Twitter.

All leagues special site; EPL game week 18 schedule

The festive season has started in full flow and footballers around the world getting their share on enjoyment in between their busy schedule.

While the Spanish, German and Italian sides will be enjoying their short winter break, English Premier League teams are set to play game week 18 on Boxing and the day after as per tradition. They once again play during the New Year weekend.

Here are the tweets from the top European clubs wishing their fans 'Merry Christmas'

Manchester United

Manchester United wish their fans on Christmas.

Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC wish fans on Christmas.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC wish fans on Christmas.

Manchester City

Manchester City wish fans on Christmas.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC wish fans on Christmas.

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona wish fans on Christmas.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid wish fans on Christmas.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid wish fans on Christmas.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich wish fans on Christmas.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain wish fans on Christmas.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

english premier league, la liga, bundesliga, christmas, football, sports

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2016, 16:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 25, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 