Top 5 goal scorers in EPL after 19 matches each

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Half of the season is over as each and every team in the English Premier League has played 19 games each.

Chelsea are leading the charts with a convincing 6 points lead at the top. They are followed by Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. Manchester United are placed 6th at the table.

In this article of ours, as we have reached half through the season, we have decided to make a list of top 5 goal scorers in the league.

Chelsea's Diego Costa tops the chart with 14 goals from 18 matches followed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez who have scored 12 goals each.

Here is the list of top 5 goal scorers in EPL after 19 matches:

Diego Costa (14 goals in 18 matches) The Chelsea striker is in sublime form and has been instrumental in Chelsea colour this season. His stellar form has helped Chelsea remain at the top position of the league. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (12 goals in 18 matches) The 35-old 'youngster' is Manchester United's main man this season who has proved his doubters wrong and maintained his Ligue 1 form in EPL as well. The talisman has been flawless so far with energy of a teenager. Alexis Sanchez (12 goals in 19 matches) Arsene Wenger changed Alexis Sanchez's role in the beginning of the season making the number 9 striker for the team. The gamble paid off brilliantly as the Chilean is on a goal galore. Harry Kane (10 goals in 14 matches) The Tottenham Hotspur star missed 5 matches due to injury during which the team struggled heavily. As soon as the forward was back the team rejuvenated and are on 5th position in the league. This clearly indicates the role Harry Kane play at Spurs. Romelu Lukaku (10 goals in 18 matches) The Everton striker struggled initially in the season but has come back strongly netting 10 times so far in the season.

OneIndia News