Top 20 highest paid footballers in the world

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Brazilian midfielder Oscar recently left English Premier League giants Chelsea FC to join Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for a massive £60 million.

All leagues special site

The Chinese club offered him a contract he would have never been able to refuse. According to reports, the Brazilian will earn a mammoth £400,000 a week which makes him second-highest wage earner among footballers more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi!

Argentine forward Carlos Tevez too is moving to China to join Shanghai Shenhua. The striker has agreed on a contract which would make the highest wage earner in the world. He will reportedly earn £615,000 a week.

A month back, Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale had extended their contracts with the club with revised wage structure. While Bale's new contract will help him pocket £350,000-per-week, Ronaldo will earn £365,000-per-week.

Lionel Messi has not signed a contract extension yet but as per reports, FC Barcelona are all set to offer a new contract. In his present contract, Messi earns £336,000-per-week.

In this article, we have decided to make a list of top 20 highest wage earners in the football world. In this list Barcelona trio Messi, Suarez and Neymar features along with Ronaldo, Bale and quite a few EPL stars.

Here is the list of top 20 highest paid footballers:

1) Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenhua) - £615,000-per-week

2) Oscar (Shanghai SIPG) - £400,000-per-week

3) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - £365,000-per-week

4) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - £350,000-per-week

5) Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) - £336,000-per-week

6) Hulk (Shanghai SIPG) - £320,000-per-week

7) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000-per-week

8) Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng) - £290,000-per-week

9) Neymar (FC Barcelona) - £275,000-per-week

10) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) - £260,000-per-week

11) Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce) - £240,000-per-week

12) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) - £230,000-per-week

13) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - £230,000-per-week

14) Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) - £230,000-per-week

15) Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG) - £227,000-per-week

16) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) - £220,000-per-week

17) Ezequiel Lavezzi (Herbei Fortune) - £220,000-per-week

18) 18. David Silva (Manchester City) - £210,000-per-week

19) 19. David De Gea (Manchester United) - £200,000-per-week

20) 20. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United) - £200,000-per-week

OneIndia News