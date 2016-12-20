ISL: Sachin Tendulkar motivates Kerala Blasters with World Cup talk

Bengaluru, Dec 20: In a bid to revitalise the demoralised dressing room of Kerala Blasters, it was Sachin Tendulkar who took the initiative to give pep-talk to his footballers who were hugely frustrated after ISL final defeat.

Sachin Tendulkar did not go back to Mumbai on the next day after the final. Rather he spent the whole morning with his Kerala Blasters footballers.

His purpose was to regenerate them. Sandip Nandy, the Kerala Blasters goalkeeper said: “It was his greatness that Tendulkar did not go back top Mumbai and spent the whole day with us.

"He had breakfast with us and even he did the lunch with us before leaving for Mumbai on Monday, December 19, evening.”

Nandy further added: “Sachin was telling his own story of failure during his career and also told us how he came back to success shrugging off his disappointment.”

Mohammed Rafique, who struck a goal but failed to defeat his old foe finally, also informed while speaking over the telephone: “Sachin told us in his 22-year playing career he had to face difficult times also.

"Giving an example of World Cup, the legendary batsman described how much pain he used to bear for not winning a fifty over World Cup even in his fifth appearance.

"But he said that he had still not given up and finally it was his sixth World Cup in India that he could win.”

Isfaq Ahmed, an experienced Indian player said he was simply moved by Tendulkar’s persuasive pep-talk.

Ahmed said: “He repeatedly uttered that we should not be disappointed and our relentless effort will surely bring the trophy next time.“

OneIndia News