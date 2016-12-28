Swansea City sack coach Bob Bradley after 11 matches

London, Dec 28: Swansea City have sacked head coach Bob Bradley after only 85 days and 11 games in charge of the English Premier League club.

It was Monday's 1-4 home defeat by West Ham United that proved to be the final nail in the American's coffin as the loss was the Welsh club's seventh in 11 games since Bradley took over on October 3. His sacking was declared on Tuesday, December 27.

They are now on 12 points, above bottom club Hull on goal difference.

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the (English) Premier League season remaining," Swansea club chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement.

"With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

"Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future."

Meanwhile, the club announced that coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge in the short term.

IANS