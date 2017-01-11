Supercomputer predicts the final table of English Premier League

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Supercomputer SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) has given its verdict of the final league table of the English Premier League.

Chelsea FC will win the title convincingly with 7 points, according to SAM followed by Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City at 2nd, 3rd and 4th position respectively.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal (for the first time in 19 years) will finish outside top 4, which means no UEFA Champions League action for these giants next season.

Who is SAM?

SAM or Sports Analytics Machine is a supercomputer built by the professor of sports analytics at the University of Salford, Ian McHale, together with his colleague Dr. Tarak Kharrat.

To calculate the outcomes, SAM takes into account various things to predict the outcome of each and every match.

It considers the performances of the teams so far in the season, their average goal scoring prudence, squad performance, injury list, etc.

SAM's final EPL table

Pos Teams Points 1 Chelsea 85 2 Tottengham Hotspur 78 3 Liverpool 77 4 Manchester City 77 5 Arsenal 76 6 Manchester United 70 7 Everton 56 8 West Brom 51 9 Southampton 50 10 Leicester City 47 11 AFC Bournemouth 47 12 West Ham United 45 13 Stoke City 44 14 Burnley 42 15 Watford 40 16 Middlesbrough 40 17 Crystal Palace 36 18 Sunderland 33 19 Swansea City 32 20 Hull City 25

If SAM's prediction is taken seriously then Chelsea fans will rejoice as they take back the English Premier League title after a gap of 1 season.

Tottenham Hotspur too finishes high at the second position above giants like Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

It is bad news for Arsenal fans as the club has never finished outside top 4 during Arsene Wenger's reign at the club.

Defending champions Leicester City will finish at the 10th position. Newly promoted Hull City will finish rock bottom and will be relegated along with Swansea City and Sunderland.

