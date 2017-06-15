Sunil Chhetri surpasses Rooney to become 4th highest active international goalscorer

Bengaluru, June 15: Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri surpassed England captain Wayne Rooney to become the 4th highest active international goal scorer in the world.

The Indian skipper on Tuesday (June 13), scored the solitary goal as India defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the Asian Cup qualifier game at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chhetri scored a stunner which involved solo run from the player himself from almost his own penalty box. He dribbled past 3 players before playing a short pass with Jeje Lapekhlua and netting the ball with a calm head.

With back to back strikers in the Asian Cup qualifiers against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, Chhetri have now surpassed the tally of Wayne Rooney (53). He has 54 goals in 94 matches.

Above Chhetri are USA's Clint Dempsey, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here is the list of top 5 active international goal scorers

5) Wayne Rooney England skipper Wayne Rooney is in the fifth position with 53 goals in 119 matches. 4) Sunil Chhetri Indian skipper and talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri has scored 54 goals in 94 matches. 3) Clint Dempsey USA's Clint Dempsey has scored 56 goals in 131 matches. 2) Lionel Messi Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is second in the list with 58 goals in 118 matches. 1) Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 73 goals in 139 matches.

