Sunderland sign defender Joleon Lescott until end of season

Relegation-threatened English Premier League side Sunderland have officially roped in England international defender Joleon Lescott.

London, Jan 25: English Premier League club Sunderland has announced the signing of former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott until the end of the season.

Lescott, 34, who was without a team, on Tuesday, January 24, signed a six-month contract with the bottom team of the English Premier League (EPL), reports Efe.

Joleon Lescott (Image courtesy: Sunderland Twitter handle)
At Sunderland, the veteran defender, 26-time international with England, will meet again with David Moyes, who was his coach at Everton between 2006 and 2009.

The midfielder, who will wear the number '15', had been without a team since November last year when after only four matches AEK Athens rescinded his contract.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 12:30 [IST]
