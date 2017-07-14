Subrata Paul read Rafael Nadal's stories to rekindle mental strength during doping allegations

Kolkata, July 14: Subrata Paul has finally been cleared of doping charges after a span of three months. But even after receiving the clearance letter from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the 'spider man’ of Indian football has kept himself in exile!

Paul could finally be reached on Thursday (July 13) and when asked about the hardships and trauma he went through in the last three months, the goalkeeper seemed positive.

Paul said, “Yes, it was painful for me. But I never broke down. More importantly, it was more ignominious for me as my family members had to face different type of ridiculous questions regarding my doping from the outsiders everytime they went out of home.”

The Indian goalkeeper stressed that he had often read articles published on tennis star Rafael Nadal.

He said, “Nadal’s struggle and return to the courts and his shrugging off injury has always been an inspiration to me. His dedication and never-say-die attitude rekindles me. This apart I always read the books of Swami Vivekananda to accumulate mental strength.”

The doctor who was in charge of senior national team has been suspended after he was found the culprit of giving Subrata the banned substance - the Terbutaline through a cough syrup.

Terbutaline has been recently banned by anti-doping organisation. Despite the fact that doctor Srijit Kamal's contract was terminated by the AIFF, Paul has stood by him.

“I feel it was a mistake from the doctor. He intentionally did not do it. Otherwise he would not have confessed in front of the NADA. In the hearing he confessed that had given me the cough syrup which had little percentage of Terbutaline.”

"I doubt whether any other doctor would have been honest and had confessed that he had given me the banned drug," he commented.

Subrata, who played for NorthEast United in the ISL last year, informed he will be free for the auction in the ISL this year.

The goalkeeper also asserted saying, “I will again be back in the senior national team with my performance.”

