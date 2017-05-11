Striker set to reject Liverpool for Manchester United

Manchester, May 11: After signing one of their former players Paul Pogba sensationally in a world-record deal last summer, Manchester United are likely to follow up the trend of signing their former players back with Michael Keane from Burnley this summer.

Burnley stopper Michael Keane finds himself as a subject of interest from a host of top EPL clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal but Liverpool and Manchester United are looking in a stronger position to bring in the 24-year-old.

However, with Keane being a boyhood United fan and academy graduate of the same, it is believed that he will reject Liverpool in order to sign for the Red Devils which would indeed be a sensational return for him at the club of his life.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal was not a fan of then-young centre-back Keane and shipped him off to Burnley in 2015 but since then, the powerful defender has made a reputation for himself and him being a full English international speaks for his amazing development at Turf Moor.

Keane has just one year left on his contract and Burnley are in no position to persuade him to stay for another year as that would mean that they will have to lose him for free next summer.

At the moment, Liverpool’s interest in Keane seems stronger but it is also believed that Keane is waiting for concrete interest from Jose Mourinho as he is yet to agree on personal terms with the Reds.

Manchester United included a 20% sell-on fee in Keane’s move to Burnley, meaning they can re-sign the defender at a cut price.

It is believed that Jose Mourinho is targeting four or five big signings in the summer and that would cost the Red Devils a fortune. Signing Keane on a bargain could be a very smart move in the situation.

