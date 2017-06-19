Star player frustrated at Arsenal due to delay in contract talks

London, June 19: Arsenal star Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of Jurgen Klopp's widely reported targets ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with concrete reports emerging since April that Klopp is a big admirer of the English international thanks to not only his blistering pace and abilities on the flank but also his amazing versatility.

Even though the 23-year-old is not considered a priority for the Reds, but he would certainly provide a useful option in a variety of roles.

The player himself stated that he wants to feature as a number eight in future in front of his idol and Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard which speaks volumes about his desire to represent the Reds.

He has served as a utility man for much of his spell with Arsenal, and he could arguably shine either in midfield or out wide if he joined Liverpool this summer.

The England international is one of a host of players in the final year of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, but it would seem that Arsene Wenger’s focus is elsewhere.

The English media have both claimed that Oxlade-Chamberlain is “increasingly frustrated” with a lack of progress in talks with the Gunners.

Arsenal are said to have “yet to formally offer him a new deal,” with this uncertainty causing Oxlade-Chamberlain to consider his options.

If he fails to agree an extension, it is likely that the Gunners would opt to sell in order to secure a big-money deal, with Liverpool said to be willing to pay up to £25 million.

We have to wait and see what future holds for the 23-year-old. Considering that Liverpool’s biggest priority is not Chamberlain, there is a big question mark what would happen. Arsenal delaying contract talks with the speedster could be a big backfire for the Gunners.

In other news, the Reds are closing in on the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma and are also monitoring the situations of Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

OneIndia News