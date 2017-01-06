Spanish football club Osasuna sack coach Joaquin Caparros

Pamplona (Spain), Jan 6: Spanish top division football club Osasuna have announced that they have fired first team coach Joaquin Caparros because of disappointing results.

All leagues special site

The club decided on Thursday (Jan 5) to replace him with the co-director of football, Petar Vasiljevic, until the end of the season, reports Efe news agency.

Osasuna announced on their website that the club's board decided to fire Caparros following a meeting held on Thursday as the coach was leading a training session.

Since Caparros assumed responsibility two months ago, Osasuna has lost seven games and only won on one occasion, and currently is at bottom position in the standings.

IANS