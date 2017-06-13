Spanish authorities file lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo over tax fraud

Madrid, June 13: Spanish tax authorities in Madrid on Tuesday (June 13) have filed a lawsuit against superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo over an alleged £13m tax fraud case.

In order to hide his incomes from image rights in Spain, the Real Madrid attacker apparently formed a business in the country, claimed the prosecutor's office.

The lawsuit has been filed on the basis of Spanish tax authorities' report sent to the prosecutor's office. On this matter, the Portuguese captain's representatives are yet to comment.

On May 25, the media had reported that the Spanish tax officials were investigating the player's tax fraud issue. At that time it was considered that the amount was around €8 million euros.

Ronaldo's on-field rival and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi too has been involved in a tax fraud case and has been sentenced to a 21-month jail.

Forbes recently declared the superstar footballer as the highest paid sporting star in the world with a total earning of £73m.

2016/17 season proved to be a brilliant season for Ronaldo, who won La Liga, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup. He is on course to win his fifth Ballon d'Or award this year for his fabulous performance on the field.

He is set to take field for Portugal in the upcoming FIFA Confederations Cup which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday (June 17).

OneIndia News