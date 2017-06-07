Southampton seek FA action on Virgil van Dijk transfer to Liverpool

London, June 7: Southampton have reported to the FA about Liverpool making an 'illegal approach’ for their star defender and club captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds were thought to be the frontrunners for the Dutchman’s signature but the Saints believe that Jurgen Klopp has crossed the line in his pursuit for the 25-year-old.

The South coast club were furious to see stories on Monday suggesting that Liverpool were in the driving seat to sign van Dijk this summer, in the face of interest from other leading clubs namely Chelsea and Manchester City. It is understood that Van Dijk’s preference lies with a move to Anfield.

Southampton have made it clear to the Premier League that they are yet to receive any official approach from Liverpool for Van Dijk and have also stressed that the player has five years to run on his contract, meaning they are in a strong position regarding his future.

As per reports, Liverpool are willing to pay a world-record sum for the Dutch defender expected to be around £60m.

Van Dijk would become Liverpool’s record signing and highest-paid player should the deal go ahead with weekly wages thought to be around £200,000 a week.

Liverpool and Southampton do not share the best relationship off the pitch as in recent years, Liverpool have been the most popular destinations for Southampton’s best players like Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne et al.

This is not the first time Southampton have complained the Football Association over illegal transfer activities.

Transfers of Toby Alderweireld, Morgan Schneiderlin and Adam Lallana had fair share of controversies in the past.

We have to wait and see how the FA reacts to this but it might very well be the Saints’ publicity stunt to keep their fans happy that they are playing hardball about the transfer of their best player.

OneIndia News