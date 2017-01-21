Sony Norde recalls his experience with Riquelme and Maradona at Boca Juniors

Kolkata, Jan 21: Mohun Bagan star Sony Norde who is arguably the best player in the I-League at the moment started his career with iconic Argentine club Boca Juniors.

Before joining Bangladeshi club Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi three years ago Sony got an opportunity to sign for renowned Argentine club Boca Juniors in 2012.

His performance in the trials at Boca Juniors had impressed coaches. But after three months’ of intensive training, Norde came to know that he would not get the work permit to continue playing in Argentina.

But Norde will probably cherish his experience of that three months in Boca for the whole life. The Mohun Bagan striker, speaking on Friday, January 20, said: “I could not believe that in the first day of my training I would find Juan Roman Riquelme.

"He was still one of the superstars in Argentina that time, playing for Boca. After having shown glittering performance in 2006 World Cup and in 2008 Olympics he had already become so popular among our generation footballers.

"He was highly respected for his immaculate creative passing ability. It was beyond my imagination that I would get an opportunity to train with him.”

The second and probably the most stunning surprise for Sony was meeting Diego Maradona.

He further revealed: “It was morning session of our training. Every day we watched a few people including the club’s former footballers, former coaches and directors of the club as well as some fans had watched our training.

"The scenario was the same also on the day. But one of the senior team coaches told us to stand in an order after the end of our training.

"Then in great astonishment, I found, a short and fat man came out of that people, watching our practice from the line, came forward straight to us.

"He was Diego Maradona. I was simply speechless. I can still remember that Maradona came and advised us not to relinquish self-belief ever.

"He also advised more to think always that nothing is achieved. This thought will always keep us hunting for excellence and mastering the skill. I will ever remember his words.”

OneIndia News