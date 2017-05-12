Sony Norde got 25 Man-of-the-match awards in India but still waiting for prize money

Kolkata, May 12: It could not be imagined that he would explode even while smiling during a telephonic conversation. Sony Norde, the Haitian striker of Mohun Bagan made explosive statements revealing that he has not received a single rupee in spite of being awarded with Man-of-the-match for at least 25 times in his last 3-year career in Indian football.

A footballer receives Rs 10,000 if he is chosen as Man-of-the-match in any of the I-League or Federation Cup match.

On Wednesday (May 10) Sony again was picked for the award after his brilliant free-kick goal guided Mohun Bagan past Lajong FC and ensured a place in the last four in the ongoing Federation Cup in Cuttack.

Speaking from Cuttack on Thursday (May 11), Sony revealed, "In my last 3 years in Indian football I have been adjudged Man-of-the-match at least for 25 times. I was called by the organisers after the end of the matches every time. I was handed over the big plastic cheque (dummy cheque) for Rs 10,000. But I have not yet received a single rupee."

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the I-League Sunanda Dhar was contacted for his reaction on the footballer's allegation.

Dhar replied, "First of all it is not in the hands of the Federation. The sponsor which gives Man-of-the-match award is bound to pay the amount also. Secondly, the respective club which is being represented by the footballer has to make an appeal to the sponsor to receive the money."

It has also been learnt that Mohun Bagan club has already sent letters to the I-League tournament committee manager couple of times, seeking prize money Norde had earned in the I-League matches in last three seasons. Still the footballer has not yet received his deserved prize money.

However, Mohun Bagan will be playing in their last group league match against Bengaluru FC today (May 12). In spite of the match being of mere academic interest, Sony has asked his coach Sanjoy Sen that he wants to take part in the match.

