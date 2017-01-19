Serie A 2016/17: Schedule for game week 21

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Serie A game week 21 kicks off on Saturday, January 21, with Chievo taking on Fiorentina in a crucial encounter.

Fifth-placed AC Milan lock horns against third-placed Napoli in the headlining match of the game week. Milan have a game in hand and win would take them in close proximity with the leaders Juventus.

On the same day, Juventus face Lazio. Juventus had suffered a shock defeat last week but are still at the top of the table. The Turin giants need to win this game in order to retain the top of the table position.

In other matches, Inter Milan take on Pescara and in the last match of the game week, second-placed AS Roma face Cagliari.

Here are all the matches from game week 21

January 21, Saturday

Chievo vs Fiorentina - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 22, Sunday

AC Milan Vs Napoli - 1;15 AM (IST)

Juventus Vs Lazio - 5:00 PM (IST)

Palermo Vs Inter Milan - 7:30 PM (IST)

Bologna Vs Torino - 7:30 PM (IST)

Pescara Vs Sassuolo - 7:30 PM (IST)

Empoli Vs Udinese - 7:30 PM (IST)

Genoa Vs Crotone - 7:30 PM (IST)

Atlanta Vs Crotone - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 23, Monday

Roma Vs Cagliari - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News