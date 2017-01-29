Serie A game week 22: Roundup and results

Inter Milan picked up a comfortable win over Pescara while Chievo Stunned Lazio 1-0 on Day 1 of game week 22.

By:
Bengaluru, Jan 29: Serie A game week 22 kicked off yesterday, January 28, with Chievo taking on Lazio. Rolando Maran's Chievo shocked giants Lazio 1-0.

Roberto Inglese netted a 90th-minute winner for the mid-table side. Lazio remain at the fifth position after yesterday's defeat.

Inter Milan players celebrate (Image courtesy: Inter Milan Twitter handle)
In another match, Inter Milan comfortably defeated Pescara thanks to goals from Danilo D'Ambrosio, Joao Mario and Eder Martins.

Here are the results from Day 1 of game week 22

Lazio 0-1 Chievo

Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara

