Serie A game week 22: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Serie A game week 22 kicked off yesterday, January 28, with Chievo taking on Lazio. Rolando Maran's Chievo shocked giants Lazio 1-0.

All leagues special site

Roberto Inglese netted a 90th-minute winner for the mid-table side. Lazio remain at the fifth position after yesterday's defeat.

In another match, Inter Milan comfortably defeated Pescara thanks to goals from Danilo D'Ambrosio, Joao Mario and Eder Martins.

Here are the results from Day 1 of game week 22

Lazio 0-1 Chievo

Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara

OneIndia News