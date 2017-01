Rome, Jan 8: Italy's Serie A has announced the postponement of Pescara-Fiorentina match in the 19th round of the football league due to snow.

The match was set to be played on Sunday night. The decision was taken after Pescara's security authorities declared it would be impossible to guarantee safety due to the snowfall on the stands of the Adriatico stadium, reports Efe.

It is likely that the Pescara-Fiorentina game will be held on January 18 or in February.

IANS