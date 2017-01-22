Serie A game week 21: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Serie A game week 21 kicked off with a thumping 3-0 win of Fiorentina over Chievo. Cristian Tello, K Babacar and Chiesa were on target for the club.
The headlining match of the game week featured AC Milan and Napoli. The Blues picked up a 2-1 win over Milan. Napoli move to the second position in the league table while Milan struggle at fifth.
Some of the important matches on Day 2 are Juventus Vs Lazio, Inter Milan Vs Palermo and AS Roma Vs Cagliari.
Here are the results from Day 1 of game week 21
Chievo 0-3 Fiorentina
AC Milan 1-2 Napoli
January 22, Sunday
Juventus Vs Lazio - 5:00 PM (IST)
Palermo Vs Inter Milan - 7:30 PM (IST)
Bologna Vs Torino - 7:30 PM (IST)
Pescara Vs Sassuolo - 7:30 PM (IST)
Empoli Vs Udinese - 7:30 PM (IST)
Genoa Vs Crotone - 7:30 PM (IST)
Atlanta Vs Crotone - 10:30 PM (IST)
January 23, Monday
Roma Vs Cagliari - 1:15 AM (IST)
