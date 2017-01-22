Serie A game week 21: Roundup and results

Napoli beat AC Milan 2-1 in the headlining match of the game week 21.

By:
Bengaluru, Jan 22: Serie A game week 21 kicked off with a thumping 3-0 win of Fiorentina over Chievo. Cristian Tello, K Babacar and Chiesa were on target for the club.

The headlining match of the game week featured AC Milan and Napoli. The Blues picked up a 2-1 win over Milan. Napoli move to the second position in the league table while Milan struggle at fifth.

Napoli players celebrate (Image courtesy: Napoli Twitter handle)
Some of the important matches on Day 2 are Juventus Vs Lazio, Inter Milan Vs Palermo and AS Roma Vs Cagliari.

Here are the results from Day 1 of game week 21

Chievo 0-3 Fiorentina

AC Milan 1-2 Napoli

January 22, Sunday

AC Milan Vs Napoli - 1;15 AM (IST)

Juventus Vs Lazio - 5:00 PM (IST)

Palermo Vs Inter Milan - 7:30 PM (IST)

Bologna Vs Torino - 7:30 PM (IST)

Pescara Vs Sassuolo - 7:30 PM (IST)

Empoli Vs Udinese - 7:30 PM (IST)

Genoa Vs Crotone - 7:30 PM (IST)

Atlanta Vs Crotone - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 23, Monday

Roma Vs Cagliari - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News

