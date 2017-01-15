Serie A game week 20: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Serie A kicked off yesterday, January 14, and only two matches were played on Day 1 of game week 20.

Inter Milan thrashed Chievo 3-1 with Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Eder netting the three goals. In another game, Bologna defeated Crotone 1-0.

All the big games are lineup on 'Super Sunday' with AS Roma facing Udinese, Napoli taking on Pescara.

The other important matches this game week features Juventus and Fiorentina and AC Milan Vs Torino.

Here are all the results from Game week 21, Day 1

Crotone 0-1 Bologna

Inter Milan 3-1 Chievo

January 15, Sunday

Cagliari Vs Genoa - 5:00 PM (IST)

Lazio Vs Atlanta - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sassuolo Vs Palermo - 7:30 PM (IST)

Udinese Vs AS Roma - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sampdoria Vs Empoli - 7:30 PM (IST)

Napoli Vs Pescara - 7:30 PM (IST)

January 16, Monday

Fiorentina Vs Juventus - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 17, Tuesday

Torino Vs AC Milan - 1:15 AM (IST)