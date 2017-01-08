Serie A game week 19: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 8: After a long winter break of almost 2 weeks, Serie A was back in action this weekend, with Empoli beating Palermo 1-0 in the opening match.

In the other match on Day 1, Napoli defeated Sampdoria 2-1 thanks to strikes from Manolo Gabbiadini and Lorenzo Tonelli.

On Day 2, January 8 the giants of the league are due to play their matches. Inter Milan, AC Milan, AS Roma will be in action.

League leaders Juventus face Bologna on Monday.

Here are the results from game week 19

January 7, Saturday

Empoli 1-0 Palermo

Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria

January 8, Sunday

Udinese Vs Inter Milan - 5:00 PM (IST)

Sassuolo Vs Torino - 7:30 PM (IST)

Pescara Vs Fiorentina - 7:30 PM (IST)

Lazio Vs Crotone - 7:30 PM (IST)

Chievo Vs Atlanta - 7:30 PM (IST)

Genoa Vs AS Roma - 7:30 PM (IST)

AC Milan Vs Cagliari - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 9, Monday

Juventus Vs Bologna - 1:15 AM (IST)

