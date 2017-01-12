Serie A 2016/17: Schedule for game week 20

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Serie A game week 20 kicks off this Saturday, January 14 with relegation-threatened Crotone taking on Bologna in the opening match.

All leagues special site

Among the important matches, Inter Milan take on Chievo on Sunday, followed by AS Roma who lock horns with Udinese. The final big match of the day features Napoli and Pescara.

League leaders Juventus who have a comfortable lead at the top of the league table face mid-table side Fiorentina.

The final match of the game week features third-placed AC Milan taking Torino. It is a must win match for the Milan giants in order retain their position at the top half of the table and remain in the title hunt,

Here are all the matches from game week 20

January 14, Saturday

Crotone vs Bologna - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 15, Sunday

Inter Milan Vs Chievo - 1:15 AM (IST)

Cagliari Vs Genoa - 5:00 PM (IST)

Lazio Vs Atlanta - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sassuolo Vs Palermo - 7:30 PM (IST)

Udinese Vs AS Roma - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sampdoria Vs Empoli - 7:30 PM (IST)

Napoli Vs Pescara - 7:30 PM (IST)

January 16, Monday

Fiorentina Vs Juventus - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 17, Tuesday

Torino Vs AC Milan - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News