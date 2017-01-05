Serie A 2016-17: Schedule for game week 19

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Serie A is back in action this weekend after a gap of almost two weeks as Empoli take on Palermo on Saturday, Jan 7.

On Sunday, January 8, giants of the league, like Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma are in action. Napoli take on Sampdoria in the very first match of Day 2.

Inter Milan locks horns against Udinese. AS Roma face Genoa and AC Milan take on Cagliari. Roma are in close proximity with leaders Juventus. They have 4 points less than the Old Lady but have played a match more.

It is a must win game for all the title contenders as Juventus have a huge lead at the top. Juventus face Bologna on Monday, January 9.

Here are all the matches from game week 18

January 7, Saturday

Empoli Vs Napoli - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 8, Sunday

Napoli Vs Sampdoria - 1:15 AM (IST)

Udinese Vs Inter Milan - 5:00 PM (IST)

Sassuolo Vs Torino - 7:30 PM (IST)

Pescara Vs Fiorentina - 7:30 PM (IST)

Lazio Vs Crotone - 7:30 PM (IST)

Chievo Vs Atlanta - 7:30 PM (IST)

Genoa Vs Roma - 7:30 PM (IST)

AC Milan Vs Cagliari - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 9, Monday

Juventus Vs Bologna - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News