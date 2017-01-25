Serie A 2016/17: Schedule for game week 22

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Serie A game week 20 kicks of on Saturday, January 28 with fourth-placed Lazio taking on 13th placed Chievo.

Lazio will look forward to winning the match against a much weaker Chievo side in order to hold on to their fourth position.

Inter Milan, Atlanta and AC Milan and are only 1 and 2 points behind them respectively. Milan have a game in hand.

All the important matches are scheduled on Sunday, January 29. Inter Milan face Pescara, league leaders Juventus take on Sassuolo and AC Milan take on Sampdoria.

Milan who started their season on a high have suddenly experienced a drop of form. They need to win this week's to remain in the title hunt.

The headlining game of the week features AS Roma locking horns against Fiorentina.

Here are all the matches from game week 22

January 28, Saturday

Lazio Vs Chievo - 10:30 PM (IST)

January 29, Saturday

Inter Milan Vs Pescara - 1:15 AM (IST)

Torino Vs Atlanta - 5:00 PM (IST)

Crotone Vs Empoli - 7:30 PM (IST)

Udinese Vs AC Milan - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sassuolo Vs Juventus - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sampdoria Vs AS Roma - 7:30 PM (IST)

Cagliari Vs Bologna - 7:30 PM (IST)

Fiorentina Vs Genoa - 7:30 PM (IST)

January 30, Monday

Napoli Vs Palermo - 1:15 AM (IST)

