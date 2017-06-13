Sergio Ramos credits Jose Mourinho for Champions League success

Madrid, June 13: Sergio Ramos has responded calmly to Jose Mourinho's bold claim about his records in the Champions League before the Portuguese coach took charge of Real Madrid and defended his former manager.

The Los Blancos became the first side in the modern era to retain the trophy after clinching their 12th European honour by defending Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final.

And later in an interview with Portuguese outlet Expresso, their former manager Jose Mourinho appeared to take some of the credit for Real Madrid's success in the Champions League over the last few years.

Mourinho who just won Europa League with Manchester United proposed that he was the man who made believe Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos of a UCL success and he always picks struggling teams that are far away from succeeding.

He told Portuguese outlet Expresso: 'I’m really bad at picking teams. Inter Milan were in big trouble. Real Madrid were in big trouble. Manchester United in big trouble.

"What does big trouble mean? It means that they are teams that want to win but are thousands of miles away from winning.

"The captain of Real Madrid [Sergio Ramos], who lifted the trophy just the other day and who is now a three-time European champion, had never played in a Champions League quarter-final when I arrived at Real Madrid in 2010."

These comments raised some serious eyebrows among the fans and supporters, however, the Real Madrid skipper has now come out of support for his former manager and claimed that what he said was valid before adding that he now has three Champions League medals since the Portuguese's tenure.

"Jose Mourinho said the truth. We had not made the quarter-finals before and now I have three Champions League trophies," the Spain defender said.

"Those who have doubts can just look at my record and see that I have never taken merit away from anyone. I have learned from every coach across my career. Some more than others!"

Ramos also talked about the current club and international teammate Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly closing on a move to Premier League side Manchester United and suggested he can't offer promises the striker would stay.

"We will see what happens with Morata," he said. "I have a special affection for him and always wish him the best," Ramos said.

OneIndia News