Sergio Aguero will not join Manchester United

Manchester, May 9: A shocking rumour surfaced last week that Manchester United were preparing a cross-city raid on their local rivals Manchester City as Jose Mourinho was supposedly looking at Sergio Aguero to bolster his attacking ranks next season.

However, a report by Daily Mail yesterday (May 8) claimed that Sergio Aguero is least interested in joining Manchester United as he loves his club and will never tarnish his reputation among the fans.

Since his move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, Aguero has become a cult hero at Etihad delivering them a number of trophies including two League titles and he will not join the Red Devils to tamper that legendary status.

Aguero is one of the best strikers in not only in the EPL but also in the world but he has found life hard under Pep Guardiola even though his figures hardly replicate that.

The striker is set for clear-the-air talks with boss Pep Guardiola at the end of the season where it is understood his future at the club will be discussed.

It is believed that Pep sees Gabriel Jesus as his first-choice forward thanks to his high work-rate and adaptability which could see Aguero looking for pastures.

Still just 28, the Argentine has at least 3-4 years left at the top level and he should not find it hard to attract suitors.

Manchester United are in dire need of a quality number nine and Jose Mourinho was reportedly monitoring the situation of Aguero at the other half of Manchester.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils boss will be disappointed to hear that the Argentine is not at all interested in joining his side.

Aguero has featured in 250 matches for the Cityzens till date in his career having notched up 167 goals and 49 assists and his departure will be a sad thing for the fans. However, him not joining their arch-rivals will not make it worse.

