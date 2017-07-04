Munich, July 4: Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said Arsenal forward Alexis Sachez is out of the German club's reach.

"The salaries being talked about up front of around 20.26 million euros ($23 million) every year are definitely an amount that isn't feasible for FC Bayern," said Hoeness, reported IANS.

Sanchez, who failed to lead Chile to a Confederations Cup win against Germany in the final recently in Russia, has been heavily linked to Bayern. Asked about his club's interest in Sanchez, Hoeness denied any control over operational business at the club.

"I'm not involved in operational business. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hasn't approached me, therefore, the link with him doesn't seem to be very strong," he said.

OneIndia News