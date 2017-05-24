Sam Allardyce resigns as Crystal Palace coach

London, May 24: Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace head coach after completing his mission of keeping the south London football club in the English Premier League (EPL). He also hinted that he fully intends to retire after more than 25 years as a professional coach.

Allardyce, who replaced Alan Pardew in December when the team was one point above the relegation zone, led the Eagles to finish 14th in the standings, winning eight matches out of 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I have no ambitions to take another job. I want to be able to savour life while I am still relatively young, and when I am still relatively healthy enough to do all the things I want to do, like travel, spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager," the 62-year-old said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is the right time for me. I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League."

A statement from Sam Allardycehttps://t.co/Z7faSBpI2a — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 23, 2017

IANS