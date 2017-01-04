SAFF Women's Championship: Indian eves seek inspiration from 'Chak De India'

Siliguri, Jan 4: Indian women's football take on Bangladesh in a crucial SAFF Women's Championship final at Siliguri today, January 4.

SAFF Women's Championship: India seek fourth title

If Indian women can clinch the title it will be the fourth time they will win SAFF Championship. On the other hand, Bangladesh seems quite desperate to win the coveted trophy as it will be their maiden title.

In the last meeting in South Asian Games championship Bangladesh lost to India 1-5. But considering the performance Bangladesh produced in the group tie against the Indian team it was noticeable to watch that Indian forwards failed to break solid defense of Bangladesh.

That might have been the reason coach Sajid Dar invited a section of army men who are posted in Siliguri and whose job is to play band before their everyday job gets started.

Following the invitation, those band players came before the training of Indian women and played the popular song of Chak de India to encourage the footballers.

Dar, speaking from Siliguri over the phone said: “In the group league we failed to defeat Bangladesh defense. So, before playing again against them in the final I felt our players must be strong psychologically.”

The encouragement program was not stopped here. In the evening, after the girls had a light training session, Indian team management took the girls to watch the movie Chak De India.

India’s captain Bala Devi, after having watched the movie, said: “I had seen this movie couple of times before.

"Still, watching it all together creates a different and encouraging atmosphere. We are charged up for the final.”

She added: “Legendary striker Bembem Devi has retired from the game. Still, she had come to our preparatory camp and inspired us. So I feel we should win the final, thinking about her also.”

