SAFF Championship: India eves beat Nepal 3-1 to enter final

India eves beat Nepal 3-1 to enter the final of SAFF Championship. They are scheduled to face Bangladesh in the final.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Siliguri, Jan 2: The India women's team stormed into the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship beating Nepal 3-1 at the Kanchenjunga Stadium here on Monday, January 3.

For India, Kamala Devi opened the scoring in the 45th minute. Indumathi doubled the scoring in the 58th minute, while Sasmita Malik completed the home team's scoring in the 83rd minute.

Indian women's football team (Image courtesy: Indian Football team Twitter handle)
Indian women's football team (Image courtesy: Indian Football team Twitter handle)

For Nepal, Sabitra Bhandari reduced the margin in the 75th minute from a penalty.

The game was stretched to the flanks where both, Dangmei Grace on the right and Sasmita Malik on the left, were pivotal.

India were dominant from the beginning.

India's coach Sajid Dar described the performance as a "team effort which saw India through".

"It is hard to single out any single player. Right from the goalkeeper to our defenders to the midfielders to the strikers, everyone played their part. It was a team effort," Dar said after the match.

However, even with all that domination and with the goal seemingly inevitable, India were made to wait and Kamala Devi's strike at the stroke of interval was sweetly timed.

IANS

Read more about:

india, football, sports

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 18:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 