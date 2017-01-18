Ronaldo is a great player but beating him is not my goal: Lionel Messi

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Lionel Messi has hailed on-field nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo as a 'great player' but suggested that beating Ronaldo is not his motivation.

It has been a raging debate in the world of football for almost a decade now as to who is the best player of this generation. The entire world is divided into two sets of loyalists.

There is not a single award or record left in football which the two have not bagged yet. In terms of Ballon d'Or count Ronaldo has just one less than Messi.

Speaking to Coach Messi revealed that even though he considers Cristiano Ronaldo as a great player considering whatever he has achieved so far in his career, beating him does not Motivate Messi.

He further said winning and accomplishing for FC Barcelona and Argentina are his only goal.

He was quoted: "There is a mutual respect. I view him as a great player who has achieved great things because that is exactly what he is.

"My motivation, though, has always come from wanting to do well for Barcelona and Argentina, and the fans."

Lionel Messi had hung his boots from international football after losing the final of Copa America last June to Chile. But he later reversed his decision and came back to international football.

Messi, on retirement and coming back, said: "After the disappointment of losing the final I had time to think and to speak with people, and I felt it was the right option to reverse my decision. I still have big ambitions to win a trophy with Argentina.

"I hate to lose. It does not just affect me for a few hours after the game, but for longer. I can not stand the feeling to lose. You can use that to make sure you give everything you need to to win."

