Ronaldo can play for any EPL club, says former teammate Raul Meireles

Porto, June 27: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Raul Meireles has said any English Premier League (EPL) club would be the Real Madrid star's ideal destination if he decides to leave Spain.

"Yes of course (he could return to the Premier League)," Meireles told Sky Sports News HQ.

"He was very successful in the Premier League so I think that if he does not want to stay at Real Madrid, or he wants to leave, then the Premier League is the right place for him to be," the Liverpool and Chelsea midfielder said.

Angry at the way he has been treated by Spanish tax authorities, Ronaldo has allegedly expressed his desire to leave the club.

In Madrid, the country's prosecutor's office filed a tax fraud lawsuit against Ronaldo earlier this month.

Meireles feels Ronaldo can play for any team in the EPL.

"He played before at Manchester United, so it could be them, but I think any team, Chelsea? I do not know, but he can play for any team in the Premier League."

Ronaldo is currently taking part in the Confederations Cup where he will lead Portugal against Chile in the semi-final on Wednesday.

He is expected to hold talks about his future with Real president Florentino Perez after that.

IANS