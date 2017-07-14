Ronaldinho extends association with Premier Futsal in India

Mumbai, July 14: Having played the first season, 2002 FIFA World Cup winner and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho on Friday (July 14) extended his association with Premier Futsal in India, a 5-a-side indoor version of football played between six host city teams.

The former Ballon d'Or winner and former FC Barcelona and AC Milan superstar, commenting on his association with the league and experience on playing in India, said: "I enjoyed and loved playing in India last year and entertaining the audience.

"I love the food and warmth of the Indian people. Futsal has been an important part of my life ever since I started indulging in the sport as a young kid," he added.

"We want to inspire more and more youngsters to take up the sport and all of our efforts especially the Launch Pad are directed towards bringing in youth closer to the game."

The two-week long league will begin September 15. The matches will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Dubai. The overseas city will host the semi-final and final matches.

IANS