Ronaldinho confirms Barcelona's interest in Philippe Coutinho

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Former FC Barcelona star Ronaldinho has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Liverpool FC star Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho has been a revelation for the Reds this season and has been a consistent performer for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Brazilian has scored 5 goals and provided 5 assists this season so far in 13 matches. He had suffered a ligament injury in November during a match against Sunderland. He is expected to make a comeback in January.

Speaking to the Sun, Ronaldinho a former Barcelona player, confirmed that the Catalan giants are interested in roping in the midfielder.

He said: "I hope when he returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool.

"He has been one of the stand-out players in Europe this season - and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona.

"Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest."

Barcelona had earlier showed interest in Coutinho after an impressive show in Liverpool colours in the last couple of seasons. Coutinho had also played brilliantly for the Brazilian national side.

Another former Barcelona player, Xavi Hernandez, also had revealed that Coutinho would perfectly fit into the team's setup given his style of play.

He had said: "When you play at the level he is there is always going to be talk, but for now he needs to ignore all that and stay focused because I think Liverpool have a real chance this season.

"There are not many players that can improve Barcelona, but if you are asking me if he is one of them, on this form, I think he is. Technically he is very good. He would suit Barcelona's philosophy well."

OneIndia News