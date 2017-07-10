Romelu Lukaku thanks Everton as he joins Manchester United

Manchester, July 10: Manchester United's new striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message to his former football club Everton on Monday (July 10).

All leagues special site; Lukaku arrested in Los Angeles; Jose reveals Rooney asked for Everton move

UEFA Europa League champions Manchester on Saturday confirmed the move of the 24-year-old Belgian international player after four years at Everton, reports Efe.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we've spent together," the former Chelsea striker said via Instagram.

"You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the stadium and training ground, thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in," Lukaku, who first played at Everton on loan from Chelsea for one season, added.

"To my teammates, it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take ur advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you, Everton, football club," the 57-time capped Lukaku concluded.

I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans… https://t.co/bYjQKVrXEe — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 10, 2017

IANS