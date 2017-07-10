Romelu Lukaku thanks Everton as he joins Manchester United

Posted By: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Manchester, July 10: Manchester United's new striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message to his former football club Everton on Monday (July 10).

All leagues special siteLukaku arrested in Los Angeles; Jose reveals Rooney asked for Everton move

UEFA Europa League champions Manchester on Saturday confirmed the move of the 24-year-old Belgian international player after four years at Everton, reports Efe.

Romelu Lukaku (Image courtesy: Everton Twitter handle)
Romelu Lukaku (Image courtesy: Everton Twitter handle)

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we've spent together," the former Chelsea striker said via Instagram.

"You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the stadium and training ground, thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in," Lukaku, who first played at Everton on loan from Chelsea for one season, added.

"To my teammates, it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take ur advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you, Everton, football club," the 57-time capped Lukaku concluded.

IANS

Read more about:

epl, english premier league, everton, manchester united fc, football, sports

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...