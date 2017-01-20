Former AC Milan forward Robinho included in Brazil squad for friendly against Columbia

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 20: Brazil football team coach Tite has included former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan forward Robinho in his squad for next week's friendly against Colombia, a match that will raise money for the victims of the Chapecoense air crash.

Robinho, who scored 12 goals in 30 appearances for Atletico Mineiro last year, has not represented the national team since the 2015 Copa America in Chile, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tite also called up Flamengo midfielder Diego, formerly of Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg, and Gremio forward Luan, who was part of the Brazil team that won gold in last year's Rio Olympics.

All of the gate takings will be donated to families affected by the LaMia plane crash in Colombia in November. Seventy-one people died in the accident, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the club's coaching staff.

Only South America-based players will be featured in the friendly due to it not falling on an official FIFA date.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alex Muralha (Flamengo), Danilo Fernandes (Internacional), Weverton (Atletico-PR).

Defenders: Fabio Santos (Atletico-MG), Fagner (Corinthians), Jorge (Flamengo) and Marcos Rocha (Atletico-MG), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Luan Garcia (Vasco), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Vitor Hugo (Palmeiras).

Midfielders: Camilo (Botafogo), Diego (Flamengo), Gustavo Scarpa (Fluminense), Henrique (Cruzeiro), Lucas Lima (Santos), Rodriguinho (Corinthians), Walace (Gremio), Willian Arao (Flamengo).

Forwards: Diego Souza (Sport), Dudu (Palmeiras), Luan (Gremio), Robinho (Atletico-MG).

