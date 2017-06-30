Revealed: Lionel Messi's wedding food menu

Santa Fe (New Mexico), Jun 30: Today (June 30), football superstar Lionel Messi will marry his childhood girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario, Santa Fe, where he grew up and played for his first football club Newell’s Old Boys.

Talking points at Messi's marriage

The 30-year-old's wedding will be covered by a team of 200 security agents led by a former Argentinian military official.

All players of the current Barcelona side have been invited to the wedding but former manager Luis Enrique’s presence has not been solicited by the Barcelona number ten which is a bit surprising.

Messi’s former teammates and close friends Xavi Hernandez and Carles Puyol will be both attending the mega-event.

It is also believed that Lionel Messi’s icon and Argentina great Diego Maradona will also grace the wedding ceremony.

Argentine TV station Cadena 3 managed to get their hands on a copy of the menu that will be served at the reception.

There will be an Argentine flavour to the food on offer, with several dishes from Messi’s homeland available to the guests – such as pasta balls filled with ricotta, mozzarella and ham and meat/fish empanadas

Guests will be treated to a cold buffet of hams, cheeses and pates to begin with which will then be followed by a variety of meats on offer for the main course, including Argentinian steak, spicy sausage and chicken chop suey.

Instead of asking for material gifts, the couple have requested donations to Messi’s charity, the Leo Messi Foundation, which supports children in healthcare, education, and sport.

We wish the global superstar and his childhood love Antonella a very happy married life.

OneIndia News