Rejuvenated Robin Singh returns with regality against Bengaluru FC

Kolkata, Jan 23: Robin Singh made a graceful comeback to mainstream Indian football in the I-League against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, January 22.

Coming out of a disaster one year ago, he guided East Bengal to an important win through an excellent winner against his old foe and at the same time against the country’s best football team at the moment.

Robin Singh did not look elated at all even after the match. East Bengal earned full points defeating Bengaluru FC in their crucial I League home match.

Robin Singh was dumped by East Bengal four years ago due to poor form and lack of discipline. The India international striker changed himself a lot since then.

He joined Bengaluru FC in 2013 and established himself as one of their important first team members.

Just when his career was taking a leap Robin was hit by a serious injury. It ruled him out of the pitch. Robin had to undergo knee operation.

But after becoming fit Robin found that the only word for him among the Indian football clubs was pity. Bengaluru FC did not show interest to register him.

He did not even get a call from the other I-league clubs in the beginning of the season. Amidst the situation, Robin got second life when his former coach Trevor James Morgan gave him a call.

What did Robin do in between? How he used to keep his mind alive even amidst the sobs and somber? Robin said: “I had continued practising at a local club ground in New Delhi. After completing training every day, I used to watch practice video of Christiano Ronaldo.

"I used to read books and articles on him where I noticed about his struggle to survive. He was my inspiration and I kept moving myself following him.”

