Real Madrid win record 33rd La Liga title

Madrid, May 22L Real Madrid finished their five-year drought for the La Liga title as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored in a 2-0 win at Malaga, securing a 33rd league triumph.

With just a draw needed to wrap up the title, Ronaldo placed Madrid in control just after scoring within two minutes of the match from a pass of Isco at Rosaleda Stadium.

Later Karim Benzema sealed the victory with a close-range shot in the 55th minute when the ball bounced back from a shot of Sergio Ramos.

It was Ronaldo's fourteenth goal in his last nine matches in all rivalries and second league title at the Spanish Capital.

Real Madrid completed the season with 93 points after a 6th straight victory since going down 3-2 to Barcelona.

Barca fell two goals behind in their final game of the season against Eibar however the Catalans fought back to win 4-2 with the help of a double from the league’s top scorer Lionel Messi to end the season with 90 points.

It was the first league title for Zidane and the French boss suggested to win the league in this way is 'incredible'.

"38 match days and at the end of it all, it is the most difficult and beautiful, the Spanish league is the best in my opinion and to win it with this game is incredible - I am very happy," Zidane said.

"It was very important [to win the league], it was a lot of years without winning it and we knew that the league is everything and when you win it, it is very important. And for Real Madrid, because it is the best club in the world, we have to return with this league title."

Madrid has already won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season and will get an opportunity to defend their title as European champions against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3.

OneIndia News