Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to rule out a transfer

Madrid, June 8: He might be the most popular person in Madrid right now after leading the club to their 12th Champions League title but Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to rule out a move out of Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid created history by becoming the first ever club to retain the Champions League since the tournament had been renamed and Cristiano Ronaldo, the heartthrob of the white half of Madrid played a pivotal part with a brace in the final against Juventus.

However, the 32-year-old has admitted that 'nothing is impossible' after he was linked with a sensational return to Manchester United.

The 32-year-old had won nine trophies in a glorious six-year spell at Old Trafford before his £80m move to Real Madrid in 2009 and the Portuguese has gone on to become Madrid's record goalscorer, scoring 406 goals in the process.

The prospect of leaving Madrid was put to Ronaldo after A Bola linked the four-time Ballon d'Or winner with a £157m move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Is it possible (to leave Madrid)?" a journalist from Deportes Cuatro asked him.

“Nothing is impossible," he replied.

Ronaldo has previously shared his discontent about the Real Madrid fans and that could be the key reason why he could wish to move once again.

The Portuguese was whistled during the club's 4-2 win against Bayern Munich in April, but silenced his critics with a brilliant second-half hat-trick.

Ronaldo also stated that he misses Manchester United fans who were much different to the Real Madrid supporters.

"I don’t like it and it’s not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don’t like it," he told La Sexta last week.

"It shouldn’t be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 percent for this team when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

"It’s not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside not less. Sometimes we don’t have it.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it never happened to me. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart – the mentality is different."

So, could Cristiano Ronaldo make a sensational return to Manchester United? Well, “nothing is impossible”.

