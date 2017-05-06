Real Madrid set to sign Manchester United target

Madrid, May 6: Manchester United have faced a major blow in the transfer market with various Spanish websites claiming that AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe has agreed on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old has been one of the most sought out players in Europe of late thanks to his excellent showings in AS Monaco colours this campaign with clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal all looking for his signature.

But, Spanish media house Marca has claimed that Real Madrid have agreed to a deal in principle to sign the coveted youngster in the summer.

Marca claims that Madrid had made the 18-year-old their priority target for the upcoming transfer window and had already been in contact with the striker’s family who also acts as his representatives.

The report claims that Mbappe has said yes to the transfer and the biggest reason behind that is Real Madrid manager and French hero Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe is a fan of Zidane and admires the fact that the French manager rates him so highly. Also, he is eager to play alongside his childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo which could also play a vital role in his decision.

Madrid are also aware of Mbappe’s rising transfer fee and accept that the deal for the France international is likely to be above €100 million (£84.8m), which would be a world record for a teenager eclipsing the transfer fee of Anthony Martial who signed for Manchester United from Monaco two years back.

Earlier this week, Manchester United reportedly had a £72 million offer for Mbappe rejected by Monaco.

This will be a major blow to the Red Devils who were looking towards Mbappe to add firepower to their attack for the next campaign.

However, with the Mbappe deal happening, Real Madrid’s interest in the likes of Eden Hazard, Paolo Dybala and Antonie Griezmann is likely to cool down.

