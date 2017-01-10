Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loan

Amsterdam, Jan 10: Dutch football club Heerenveen presented on Tuesday Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who arrived on loan from Real Madrid until 2018.

All leagues special site

Odegaard told reporters that this loan is the best decision to continue his development. The 18-year-old arrived at Real Madrid on January 22, 2015, from Norway's Stromsgodset and played at Real Madrid Castilla, reports Efe.

Odegaard hardly had opportunities with the Real Madrid first team, as he debuted on May 23, 2015, against Getafe at 16 years and 156 days to become the youngest player to do so in the history of the first team of the La Liga club.

The Norwegian admitted that he decided to leave Real Madrid due to the difficulties of appearing with the first team which has "the best players".

Odegaard added that he is very happy to join the Dutch top division club, where he will have an opportunity to show his capabilities.

IANS