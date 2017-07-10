Real Madrid's James Rodriguez offered to Liverpool

Madrid, July 10: Spanish media yesterday made a big claim that Liverpool have been offered the chance of signing Colombian superstar James Rodriguez by Champions League holders Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old is not particularly wanted by Real Madrid and had a frustrating last season under Zinedine Zidane as he had to struggle for opportunities on the pitch despite doing well whenever he got his chance.

Now, reports are claiming that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the talented playmaker and have contacted Liverpool letting them know that James will be theirs if they match Real’s valuation of €75 million (£66m).

However, it is also reported that Liverpool are not willing to match such a huge price-tag as attacking midfield is not a position where they need players at the moment but Klopp could be looking to enter negotiations as James Rodriguez is indeed a player who can change a game on his own.

With his versatility allowing him to play on either wing, as a false nine or in the no.10 role, the left-footed Columbian possesses a lethal shot, impressive creative prowess and an amazing grace who would most likely slot into the starting XI of 90% of Europe’s elite sides.

With Zinedine Zidane seemingly not a fan of the playmaker’s attitude, and Real Madrid on the verge of adding Dani Ceballos to an already impressive midfield that includes the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco, James has found himself surplus to requirements.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are claimed to be interested in the signature of James Rodriguez and have the financial ability to strike a deal with Real Madrid but Rodriguez is believed to be eager to work with Jurgen Klopp in front of the famous Kop.

We have to wait and see if Liverpool signs the 25-year-old or not but he would certainly be a massive signing at Anfield giving the Reds a whole new dimension.

OneIndia News