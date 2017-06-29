Real Madrid president confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay

Madrid, June 29: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted he is relaxed about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid future and believes his key man will stay at the Bernabeu this summer despite all the rumours.

The Portuguese star is accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.7m (£12.95m) between 2011 and 2014 and this accusation has reportedly made the superstar unsettled.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United of bringing back to Old Trafford but, Perez revealed that although Ronaldo is 'angry', he still thinks he will stay in the Spanish capital.

"I know Cristiano is angry, but I think he will stay," Perez told esRadio. "I haven't spoken with him," Perez said of Ronaldo. "The only thing that has to be done is to wait and talk after the Confederations [Cup]."

Perez is yet to converse with Ronaldo in person with him as the Real Madrid star is currently with Portugal at the tournament in Russia, where they lost to Chile in a tiebreaker in the semi-final on Wednesday.

However, Perez confirmed that he has had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes regarding the matter and is also confident that Ronaldo will be cleared of wrongdoing in the ongoing tax case.

"I have spoken with Mendes about him. No need to worry more than [is needed],” he added. "He is a man of integrity and has fulfilled his duties.

“There are many people who have wanted to hurt him with taxes and other topics and he feels it."

In the same interview, Perez also has given hint about Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe who is a target of Zidane.

Perez admitted that although the youngster is a good player but his tender age could be a negative aspect for playing in a star-studded Real Madrid team.

“Mbappe is a very good player,” he told esRadio. “This situation reminds me of last year when they told us to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus. The summer is long. Zidane has been close to him for several years.

“Not many players play for Real Madrid at 18 years old. We must be patient. Zidane has him in mind.

“It’s not enough to say we can bring players in and then have them sitting on the bench. We are thinking about Mbappe, but his age makes it difficult to find a place.”

OneIndia News