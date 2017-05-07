Real Madrid nearing deal for Brazilian teenager

Rio de Janeiro, May 7: Record European football champions Real Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign highly-rated Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior, according to media reports in Brazil.

All leagues special site

La Liga giants have offered Vinicius Junior's club Flamengo 45 million euros ($49.4 million) to bring the striker to Europe this summer, according to Globo Esporte.

The report added that both clubs have agreed in principal to the move.

Vinicius Junior, who has yet to make his first team debut for Flamengo, is tied to the Rio de Janeiro outfit until 2019 and has a $30 million release clause written into his contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 16-year-old has made 19 appearances for Brazil's national under-17 team and scored 17 goals.

Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked to the forward.

IANS