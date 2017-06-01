Real Madrid to make world record bid for EPL superstar

Madrid, June 1: La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to break the world transfer record to sign Chelsea’s Eden Hazard this summer as per reports from the Spanish media.

The Spanish champions are determined to upgrade on Zinedine Zidane’s this season’s squad regardless of whatever happens in Saturday’s (June 3) Champions League Final against Juventus.

It is also believed that Real Madrid are looking to sign Manchester United keeper David De Gea but Hazard remains the priority target at Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have already ramped up their attempts to lure the Belgian away from Stamford Bridge.

Madrid insiders have briefed there have been no fewer than three separate meetings this year between club representatives and Hazard’s entourage.

The Champions League finalists have made it clear to the Belgian they are prepared to smash the world record by paying £100million to tempt him away from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been promised a role as Real’s advanced playmaker, operating in the hole between the normal front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

It is understood that the conversations between Hazard’s representatives and Real have been extremely detailed with discussions of tactics and formations.

While Hazard has publicly maintained he is happy in London, Real believe he is ready to push for a move because of his admiration for Zidane, whom he views as a footballing idol.

Chelsea are likely to rebuff the initial approach and are keen to keep Hazard at any cost but if the player is willing to leave, Conte might find it hard to retain his biggest asset.

But Antonio Conte is demanding significant funds for his proposed rebuilding effort over the summer as he completes a squad able to succeed both domestically and in Europe and Chelsea may be willing to consider cashing in if Real are prepared to go even higher.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United rejected an initial £60m bid for De Gea but are braced for a second bid after the game against Juventus in Cardiff.

OneIndia News