Real Madrid looking to beat Barcelona for the signing of Davinson Sanchez

Madrid, July 12: Ajax star Davinson Sanchez, despite signing for the Amsterdam side just a year back, finds himself at the centre of interest from a host of clubs this summer and among his suitors are both Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two biggest names in not only Spain but also Europe.

The 21-year-old had a brilliant season at Amsterdam Area last time out and was awarded as the player of the year for the Dutch side who made it to the final of the Europa League.

Barcelona were believed to be keen about the signing of the Colombian international but recent reports suggest that their arch rivals Real Madrid are looking to capitulate on Barcelona’s lack of speed in wrapping up the deal.

Real Madrid are ready to pip Barcelona to the signing of an Ajax target, according to Dutch outlet Antena 2. While Barcelona have been tracking Davinson Sanchez for more than a year but are yet to make a formal offer.

They’re put off by his €40 million price tag and could lose out to their free-spending rivals. Real Madrid have already beaten Barcelona for the signing of Dani Ceballos and now are looking to do the same with Sanchez.

Formerly, Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior was given a tour of Barcelona’s facilities before Madrid blew them out of the water by meeting Flamengo’s transfer demands. Now, the 21-year-old Colombian defender could be the third player Barcelona could miss out to their biggest rivals.

Florentino Perez has reportedly already started negotiating with the Dutch giants for Colombian prodigy who boasts one international cap for Colombia. He is a strong and smart central defender and has excellent ball-playing abilities, exactly what Zidane looks for in a defender.

With Pepe having left the club, Sanchez could well prove to be his long-term replacement.

OneIndia News